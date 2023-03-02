Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Digital Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 80.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 426,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.