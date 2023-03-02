Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,384 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $18,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

