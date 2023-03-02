Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.70. 80,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIN. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

