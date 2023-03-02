Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.36. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 1,809,473 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.