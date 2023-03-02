Disc Medicine, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.08) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Disc Medicine in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.08) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($5.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.79) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
