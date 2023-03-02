Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Down 1.4%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 17,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 19,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $866.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,913,000. Norwood Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,066,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

