Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Down 1.4%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.73 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 17,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 19,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $866.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
