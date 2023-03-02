Dogecoin (DOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $235.21 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.61 billion and $235.21 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00408304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

