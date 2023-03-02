Donald L. Reeves III Sells 903 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Itron Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.74. 218,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,106. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -252.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

