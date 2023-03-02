DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.47% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 968,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,587. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

