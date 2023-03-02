DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $26.01 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after buying an additional 2,176,812 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,519,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 586.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,807,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,900 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,287,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

