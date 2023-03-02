DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $28.28. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 292,115 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on DV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,637 shares of company stock valued at $600,644. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Up 4.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

