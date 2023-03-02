Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of DRQ opened at $33.94 on Thursday. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,394.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $142,604. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 144,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

