Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 13,667 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $227,900.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

