Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 13,667 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $227,900.00.
- On Monday, December 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56.
Dropbox Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of DBX opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
