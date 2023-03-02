DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DSV A/S Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DSDVF opened at $182.90 on Monday. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.95.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

