DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
DSV A/S Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:DSDVF opened at $182.90 on Monday. DSV A/S has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.95.
About DSV A/S
