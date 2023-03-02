Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,588,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average is $100.29. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

