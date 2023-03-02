Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.56.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Up 22.2 %

DUOL opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,332,441.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.82 per share, with a total value of $4,936,394.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at $252,332,441.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and sold 35,393 shares valued at $2,964,931. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Duolingo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Duolingo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,252,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,367,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,287,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.