Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $109.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Duolingo traded as high as $114.80 and last traded at $114.01, with a volume of 88908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 31,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $755,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 35,393 shares worth $2,964,931. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Up 5.1 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duolingo by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.