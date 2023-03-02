Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.87.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.