Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.87.
Dynacor Group Company Profile
