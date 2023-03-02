Eagle Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eagle Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCZ stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,166. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.