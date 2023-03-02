Eagle Strategies LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 75,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,328. The stock has a market cap of $413.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

