Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.04. 23,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,968. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $86.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

