Eagle Strategies LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.91. 1,904,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $201.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

