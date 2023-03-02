Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 38 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.1% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $396.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,128. The company has a market capitalization of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.47 and a 200-day moving average of $393.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

