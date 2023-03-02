Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 834 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,859 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95.

