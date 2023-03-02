Eagle Strategies LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.38.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,063,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,020,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

