Eagle Strategies LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPGP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.98. 141,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,978. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $93.41.
