East Coast Asset Management LLC. Has $3.82 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.2% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.23. 4,155,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,387,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.