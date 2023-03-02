East Coast Asset Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.1% of East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. East Coast Asset Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,784. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

