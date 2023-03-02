Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $129,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.99. The stock had a trading volume of 297,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $328.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

