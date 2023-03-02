Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Pool makes up approximately 1.4% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Pool worth $141,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.18.

Pool stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.24 and its 200 day moving average is $336.64. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

