Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $153.94 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Linde worth $153,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 93,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 281,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,929,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 7,165.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,777,000 after buying an additional 302,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.25.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.65. 822,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $356.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

