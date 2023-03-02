Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,173 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of STERIS worth $92,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.68. The stock had a trading volume of 252,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.