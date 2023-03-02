Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 220,318 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of PerkinElmer worth $109,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.41. The stock had a trading volume of 381,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

