Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,802 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.6% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $167,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $11,413,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 205,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,089,000 after purchasing an additional 388,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $336.15. 455,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.08 and its 200-day moving average is $344.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.