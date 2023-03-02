Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Moody’s worth $114,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

MCO stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $286.54. The company had a trading volume of 312,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,109. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

