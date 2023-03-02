EcoR1 Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944,032 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 3.43% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

CNTA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,066. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

