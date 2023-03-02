EcoR1 Capital LLC Cuts Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,519 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,137. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

