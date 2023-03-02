EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

EcoR1 Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,924,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,287 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Surface Oncology worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 161,653 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SURF shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

SURF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 73,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

