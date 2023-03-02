EcoR1 Capital LLC Makes New $49.85 Million Investment in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,847,000. Gossamer Bio accounts for approximately 1.5% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after buying an additional 342,213 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,571,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,540,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 888,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,450. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOSS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

