EcoR1 Capital LLC Trims Holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

EcoR1 Capital LLC trimmed its stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,630 shares during the period. 2seventy bio comprises 1.0% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 6.17% of 2seventy bio worth $34,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 2seventy bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in 2seventy bio by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $33,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 2,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $30,773.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,251.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,283.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,098.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,416 shares of company stock worth $215,699. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.