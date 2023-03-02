Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $12.26. Edap Tms shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 35,828 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $444.65 million, a P/E ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edap Tms by 74.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 125,219 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

