EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $142.15 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,583,508 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $142,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751,284 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,192,000 after purchasing an additional 729,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.55. 1,056,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.