EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $205.26 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 662,769 shares during the period. Gentex makes up about 2.3% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Gentex worth $205,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,328. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

