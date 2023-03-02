EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $220.01 Million Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 2.5% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 11.72% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $220,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 197,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -32.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on OR. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

