EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 730,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.