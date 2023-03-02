EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,211,514 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Motorola Solutions worth $52,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,513 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,973,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.27. 159,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

