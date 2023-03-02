Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 112,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,699,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.2% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

