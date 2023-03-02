Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4,582.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,746 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.9 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.08. 539,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,724,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.