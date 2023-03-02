Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 14,023 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 0.7% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,116 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 709,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,272,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,647,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 922,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 1,284,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,102. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.