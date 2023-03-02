Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.83. The stock had a trading volume of 939,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,982. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

